Russia does not want to weaponise gas in conflict, says TotalEnergies CEO

The logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is pictured at an electric car charging station and petrol station at the financial and business district of La Defense in Courbevoie near Paris, France, June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Russia does not want to use natural gas as a weapon in its conflict with Ukraine, the CEO of French energy company TotalEnergies said on Thursday.

"I am convinced the Russians don't want to use gas as a weapon in the dispute," Patrick Pouyanne said at the International Energy Week conference.

TotalEnergies' operations in Russia, which include stakes in liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants, have not been affected by the conflict so far, he added.

Russia supplies more than a third of Europe's gas.

Reporting by Ron Bousso Editing by David Goodman

