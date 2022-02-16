Russia ESPO crude premiums jump to highest in over 2 years -sources

SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Spot premiums for Russian ESPO Blend crude jumped to their highest in more than two years after producer Surgutneftegaz sold three cargoes via a tender, trade sources said on Wednesday.

The cargoes for late March to early April loading were sold at premiums of $7-$7.10 a barrel above Dubai quotes, they said.

ESPO crude premiums were last seen at these levels in December 2019, Refinitiv data showed.

Trading houses bought the cargoes, the sources said.

Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Tom Hogue

