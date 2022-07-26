Russia-EU gas flows via Nord Stream dip, flows via Ukraine remain steady

A view shows pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 1' gas pipeline in Lubmin, Germany, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Russian gas flows to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline edged lower on Tuesday morning ahead of an expected cut in capacity from Wednesday, while flows through transit routes via Ukraine remained steady.

Physical flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline were at 27,749,860 kilowatt hours an hour (kWh/h) for 0800-0900 CET (0600-0700 GMT), down from levels above 29,000,000 kWh/h over most of the previous day.

Russian energy giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said it needs to halt operation of a turbine which will mean the pipeline will operate at just 20% of capacity from July 27. read more

Gazprom had previously cited the delayed return of another turbine being serviced in Canada as the reason to reduce flows to 40% in June before halting them altogether for 10 days of scheduled maintenance this month which ended on July 21.

Nominations for Russian gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were at around 36.8 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, little changed from the previous day, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.

Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 41.9 million cubic metres (mcm) on Tuesday versus 41.7 mcm a day earlier.

Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany decreased slightly, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 2,836,230 kWh/h on Tuesday morning versus levels over 3,000,000 kWh/h for most of the previous day, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

