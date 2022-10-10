Russia-EU gas flows via Ukraine steady, eastward flows via Yamal at zero

Companies Gazprom PAO Follow















LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Flows of gas from Russia to Europe via Ukraine were steady on Monday while eastward gas flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany remained at zero, pipeline operator data showed.

Nominations for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 36.5 million cubic metres (mcm), little changed from the previous day, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.

Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) on Monday said it would ship 42.4 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine, unchanged from levels on Sunday.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border of the Yamal pipeline were at zero on Monday morning and have been since the early hours of Saturday morning, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which crosses the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, have been at zero since the end of August after the pipeline was closed for maintenance.

Moscow said it was unable to restart the pipeline but since then it has also been damaged by suspected sabotage.

