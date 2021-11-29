Russia expects Chinese banks to sign financing deals for Arctic LNG 2 -Ifax

Participants walk past the stand of Novatek company during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

MOSCOW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak expects Chinese banks to sign financing deals for Novatek's (NVTK.MM) Arctic LNG 2 project, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday, as the company seeks to raise funds for its huge future plant.

Shareholders in Russia's Novatek this year approved external financing of $11 billion for Arctic LNG 2, which is expected to start production in 2023.

