Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 4, 2021. Dmitri Lovetsky/Pool via REUTERS

Russia has finished laying the first line of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany, President Vladimir Putin told an economic forum on Friday.

He added that Russia was ready to carry out similar projects with Europe. Nord Stream 2's second line has yet to be finished.

