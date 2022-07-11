Russia FinMin backs LNG-for-roubles plan - paper

July 11 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, in a newspaper interview published on Monday, strongly endorsed a proposal by gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) to expand its rouble-for-gas scheme for pipeline gas to include liquefied natural gas.

Asked for his view on the Gazprom proposal, the Vedomosti daily quoted Siluanov as saying, "We support (it) in every way."

Reporting by Elaine Monaghan; Editing by Sandra Maler

