Russia-focused Petroneft mulls review including potential sale

Companies Petroneft Resources PLC Follow















Nov 25 (Reuters) - Russia-focused oil and gas producer Petroneft Resources (PTR.I), said on Friday it would conduct a strategic review including a potential sale of the entire firm or some assets, citing difficult operational conditions due to the Ukraine conflict.

The company said drilling of up to five development wells at its Cheremshanskoye field in Russia had been delayed for the foreseeable future.

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.