Russia hopes to intensify cooperation in energy sector with Mitsui -Novak
MOSCOW, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Russia is looking forward to intensifying cooperation in the energy sector with Japan's Mitsui (8031.T), Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak was quoted as saying in a government statement on Thursday.
At the meeting with a representative of Mitsui, Motoyasu Nozaki, Novak said Moscow was especially looking forward to cooperation in terms of investment and technology as they discussed development of several joint gas projects in Russia's far east, the government added in the statement.
