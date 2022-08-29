Russia is trying to stop Europe from filling its gas storages -Ukraine's Zelenskiy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses the Offshore Northern Seas 2022 in Stavanger, Norway August 29, 2022. NTB/Carina Johansen via REUTERS

STAVANGER, Norway, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Russia is trying to prevent European nations from filling their gas storages enough to cope with the coming winter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday, speaking to an oil and gas conference in Norway via video link.

Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Nora Buli, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik

