Russia may cut oil output due to price cap -deputy PM
MOSCOW, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Russia will not ship oil or oil products to countries imposing a price cap on its oil exports and may also cut crude production, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.
He reiterated that Russia remained a reliable oil supplier and that the introduction of a price cap on Russian oil would trigger lower supply.
Reporting by Reuters Editing by Mark Heinrich
