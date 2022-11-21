Russia may cut oil output due to price cap -deputy PM

[1/2] Steam rises from chimneys of the Gazprom Neft's oil refinery in Omsk, Russia November 18, 2022. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko















MOSCOW, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Russia will not ship oil or oil products to countries imposing a price cap on its oil exports and may also cut crude production, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

He reiterated that Russia remained a reliable oil supplier and that the introduction of a price cap on Russian oil would trigger lower supply.

Reporting by Reuters Editing by Mark Heinrich











