Russia offers cheap gas to Kazakhstan, minister says















ASTANA, April 19 (Reuters) - Russia has offered to sell natural gas to Kazakhstan at a lower price than that for Belarus and a small fraction of the European price, Kazakh Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev said on Wednesday.

Moscow, virtually cut off from its traditional European gas market, is trying to boost sales in Asia, including to its ex-Soviet neighbours in Central Asia, and the steep discounts it offers could indicate how much pressure Western sanctions are putting on Gazprom .

Satkaliyev said Kazakhstan and Russia have agreed a preliminary plan to build pipelines that would deliver Russian gas, which the two governments would have to approve.

"They are offering it to us at a much cheaper price than to Belarus," he told reporters without giving details.

Minsk pays Moscow an equivalent of $128.52 in Russian roubles per 1,000 cubic metres of gas.

In Europe, the benchmark Dutch May price traded at 43 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), or about 430 euro ($471.19) per 1,000 cubic meters, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Russia used to import gas from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan via a Soviet-era pipeline that engineers are looking to reverse.

Kazakhstan, however, is more interested in ensuring energy supplies for its central, northern and eastern regions that are relatively close to the Russian border but far from the existing pipeline.

($1 = 0.9126 euros)

Reporting by Tamara Vaal; writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Barbara Lewis











