Russia plans ESPO Blend oil sea exports at record high for May

March 29 (Reuters) - Russia's ESPO Blend crude oil exports from Kozmino have been set at 3.3 million tonnes for May - a record monthly high to be loaded from the port - up from 3.1 million tonnes in the April plan, the schedule showed on Tuesday.

On a daily basis ESPO Blend oil loadings will rise some 3% in May compared to April, Reuters calculations showed.

Record loadings planned for May is yet another issue for Russian oil sellers, which are struggling to place their volumes after Western sanctions on Moscow made many regular buyers to turn away from the market.

Sanctions do not target Russia's energy trade directly, but issues with payments, insurance and shipping has prompted caution among buyers.

The ESPO Blend trading cycle for May volumes has started slowly with many cargoes still on offer, traders said. Normally nearly all the cargoes would be sold by this time. Pricing disputes between sellers and buyers has kept trading sluggish and deals under wraps.

Russia plans to increase its oil exports as it struggles to avoid building up oil storage and keep Transneft's pipeline transportation system working smoothly. read more

Rosneft will load 11 cargoes of 100,000 tonnes each from Kozmino in May, Surgutneftegaz - nine cargoes, small producers - nine cargoes and Gazpromneft - four cargoes, according to the plan. Lukoil has no oil cargoes loading from Kozmino in May, the document showed.

Russia's ESPO Blend is the state's flagship crude supplied via East Siberia Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline to Asian markets. China buys the grade via inland pipelines under long-term contracts as well as seaborne volumes on spot basis.

