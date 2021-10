Flames from a gas burner are reflected on a cooker in a private home in Bad Honnef near Bonn, Germany, October 11, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

MOSCOW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Russia will prioritise gas supplies for its home market, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told a forum on Thursday.

Novak said that Gazprom (GAZP.MM) plans to finish filling domestic storage by the end of this month, depending on the weather, and reiterated that no one in Europe has asked Russia to send additional gas to calm surging spot prices.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Katya Golubkova and Olesya Astakhova Editing by David Goodman

