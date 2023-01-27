Russia says it struck Ukraine's energy infrastructure, arms shipments















Jan 27 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Friday it had carried out massive missile strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure over the last 24 hours, the RIA news agency reported.

It was cited as saying that the same strikes had hit Ukrainian defence industry targets and that one of the attacks had disrupted a shipment of Western-made arms to the front.

Reporting by Reuters Editing by Andrew Osborn











