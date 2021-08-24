Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russia says Nord Stream 2, TurkStream to improve Europe's energy security

MOSCOW, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines are designed to improve the energy security of Europe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.

The $11 billion Nord Stream 2 project, which will double the capacity of the existing Nord Stream pipeline across the Baltic Sea and allow Russia to bypass Ukraine when piping gas to Europe, has been a focal point of tensions between Moscow and Washington.

