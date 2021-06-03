Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russia sees no certification risk for Nord Stream 2

A road sign directs traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, Germany, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

Russia sees no risks for the certification of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday, despite U.S. sanctions against the project which Washington believes will boost Moscow's regional clout.

Novak said Nord Stream 2 was more climate-friendly than Ukraine’s gas pipelines which it is expected to replace as one of the main routes for Russian gas exports to Europe. Russia needs to understand whether Kyiv plans to modernise its pipelines so it can choose between different options, he said.

