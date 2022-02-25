Russia set to resume westbound gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline shortly - source

A worker climbs a cylinder at a gas compressor station at the Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh, southwest of Minsk December 29, 2006. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/File Photo

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom is set to resume gas supplies via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline from Poland to Germany later on Friday amid high demand in Europe, especially from Italy, an industry source said.

Gazprom declined to comment. The pipeline has been working in reverse, flowing eastward to Poland, since late December.

The company has also ramped up its gas exports to Europe via Ukraine despite Russia's military attack on the country.

Capacity of 6.4 million kilowatt-hour per hour (kWh/h) has been allocated for Gazprom via the Kondratki transit point on the pipeline on Friday until Saturday morning, according to data from Polish system operator Gaz-System.

There is no guarantee that westbound deliveries will resume, however, as Gazprom also booked capacity in early February but did not use it. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.