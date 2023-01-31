Russia to ship 20,000 tonnes of oil from Kazakhstan to Germany via Druzhba pipeline in Feb















Jan 31 (Reuters) - Russia's Transneft said on Tuesday that oil shipments from Kazakhstan to Germany via the Druzhba pipeline, exempt from Western sanctions, will begin in February, the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing Transneft.

The company said it had agreed a contract to supply 20,000 tonnes of Kazakh oil to Germany in February.

The TASS news agency also said it had supplied 500,000 tonnes of oil to Poland via the Druzhba pipeline.

The European Union has pledged to stop buying Russian oil via maritime routes from Dec. 5 as part of wider sanctions over Ukraine.

The Soviet-built Druzhba pipeline remains exempt from sanctions, but Germany's refineries in Leuna and Schwedt, connected to the pipeline, have not ordered any Russian crude for this year.

Transneft said in December that Kazakhstan's KazTransOil had requested 1.2 million tonnes of capacity on the Druzhba pipeline for 2023 to facilitate extra oil shipments to Germany.

