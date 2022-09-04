Russia signals opposition to potential OPEC+ oil output cut -WSJ

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sits outside its headquarters ahead of the OPEC and NON-OPEC meeting, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Russia does not support an oil production cut at this time and it is likely OPEC+ will keep its output steady when it meets Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://on.wsj.com/3cLUws9)

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, known collectively as OPEC+, meet on Sept. 5.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.