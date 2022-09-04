1 minute read
Russia signals opposition to potential OPEC+ oil output cut -WSJ
Sept 4 (Reuters) - Russia does not support an oil production cut at this time and it is likely OPEC+ will keep its output steady when it meets Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://on.wsj.com/3cLUws9)
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, known collectively as OPEC+, meet on Sept. 5.
Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman
