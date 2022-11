Nov 1 (Reuters) - Russia has begun delivering oil products to Iran as part of a swap deal, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

Novak, who manages Russia's energy diplomacy, said the list of products to be included in the agreement would be widened in the near future.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.