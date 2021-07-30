Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russia to switch 25-30% of oilfields to profit-based tax by year-end -TASS

An employee holds a sample of crude oil at the Yarakta oilfield, owned by Irkutsk Oil Co, in the Irkutsk region, Russia on March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

MOSCOW, July 30 (Reuters) - Some 25-30% of Russian oilfields will work under profit-based taxation by the end of the year, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Sazanov was quoted as saying by TASS news agency on Friday.

He also said, according to the agency, that he did not expect budget revenues to decline from a potential gasoline exports ban.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely

