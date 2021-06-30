Energy
Russia to take global de-carbonisation drive into account
MOSCOW, June 30 (Reuters) - Russia will take into account the global drive to reduce emissions when working on its energy strategy, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday, adding that Russian companies were already pushing for green projects.
Addressing a conference, Novak added that Russia's aim was also to develop hydrogen energy technologies as Moscow looks to attain around a 20% share of the global market at some point.
