Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

Russia to take global de-carbonisation drive into account

1 minute read

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW, June 30 (Reuters) - Russia will take into account the global drive to reduce emissions when working on its energy strategy, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday, adding that Russian companies were already pushing for green projects.

Addressing a conference, Novak added that Russia's aim was also to develop hydrogen energy technologies as Moscow looks to attain around a 20% share of the global market at some point.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Alexander Marrow; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 12:04 PM UTCU.S. natural gas producers hope customers will pay more for 'green gas'

U.S. natural gas producers hope climate-conscious electric utilities and gas exporters will pay a premium for what they say is "greener gas" that has been certified as coming from low-emission operations or from renewable sources such as landfills.

EnergyU.S. Farm Belt lawmakers introduce bills to boost biofuel industry
EnergyOPEC+ panel sees risk of oil glut after April 2022, report says
EnergyEU steers shipping towards carbon trading market to curb emissions
EnergyOil to sustain surprise rally despite Iran, third COVID-19 wave threat