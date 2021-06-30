Russia to take global de-carbonisation drive into account

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW, June 30 (Reuters) - Russia will take into account the global drive to reduce emissions when working on its energy strategy, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday, adding that Russian companies were already pushing for green projects.

Addressing a conference, Novak added that Russia's aim was also to develop hydrogen energy technologies as Moscow looks to attain around a 20% share of the global market at some point.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Alexander Marrow; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jason Neely

