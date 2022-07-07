Russia to take Sakhalin 1 project under its control - lawmaker

Pavel Zavalny, Chairman of the Committee Russia's State Duma on Energy, attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

MOSCOW, July 7 (Reuters) - Pavel Zavalny, the head of the energy committee in Russia's lower house of parliament, said on Thursday that the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in the country's far east, will be put under Moscow's jurisdiction, just like the neighbouring project, Sakhalin-2.

President Vladimir Putin signed last week a decree that seizes full control of the Sakhalin-2 gas and oil project, a move that could force out Shell (SHEL.L) and Japanese investors. read more

Four companies - Rosneft (ROSN.MM), ExxonMoobil (XOM.N), Japan’s SODECO and India’s ONGC Videsh - are partners in the Sakhalin-1 group of fields.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.