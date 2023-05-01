Russia temporarily halts gas supply to Armenia for planned maintenance

Companies Gazprom PAO Follow















May 1 (Reuters) - Russia temporarily halted gas supplies to Armenia on Monday for four days to conduct planned maintenance on a major gas pipeline, Gazprom Armenia said in a statement.

Russia is Armenia's main gas supplier, shipping 2.6 billion cubic metres to the country last year.

In a statement, Gazprom Armenia - a subsidiary of Russia's state-controlled gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) - said it was temporarily suspending gas exports from 8 a.m. local time (0400 GMT) on Monday May 1 until 8 p.m. (1600 GMT) on Thursday May 4.

It said maintenance work was being carried out on a section of the 'North Caucasus-Transcaucasia' gas pipeline in Russia's southern Stavropol region and that it would use reserves to continue supplying gas to consumers in Armenia.

Reporting by Jake Cordell; Editing by Kirsten Donovan











