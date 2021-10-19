Skip to main content

Energy

Russia urges Germany to expedite Nord Stream 2 certification

1 minute read

Workers are seen at the construction site of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, near the town of Kingisepp, Leningrad region, Russia, June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

MOSCOW, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Russia's representative to the European Union urged the German authorities on Tuesday to certify the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline ahead of the Feb. 8 deadline, the RIA news agency reported on Tuesday.

RIA quoted representative Vladimir Chizhov as saying that such a move would benefit European consumers.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 2:09 PM UTC

Oil remains near multi-year highs as energy crunch continues

Oil edged lower on Tuesday but remained near multi-year highs as an energy supply crunch continued across the globe, while falling temperatures in China revived concerns over whether the world's biggest energy consumer can meet domestic heating needs.

Energy
Halliburton posts Q3 profit as drilling rebounds, eyes jump in customer spending
Energy
EXCLUSIVE India plans refiners' joint oil deals to cut import bill
Energy
Texas refinery workers start voting on Exxon contract offer
Energy
China coal prices drop from record high as govt weighs intervention