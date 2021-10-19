Energy
Russia urges Germany to expedite Nord Stream 2 certification
MOSCOW, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Russia's representative to the European Union urged the German authorities on Tuesday to certify the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline ahead of the Feb. 8 deadline, the RIA news agency reported on Tuesday.
RIA quoted representative Vladimir Chizhov as saying that such a move would benefit European consumers.
Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Edmund Blair
