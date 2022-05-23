Russia wants to set up joint oil and gas refineries with BRICS countries - minister

Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference following the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa July 27, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

May 23 (Reuters) - Russian Industry Minister Denis Manturov on Monday called on countries in the group of emerging economies known as the BRICS to establish joint oil and gas refining facilities with Russia, TASS news agency reported.

Manturov said the move would help reduce the bloc's dependence on energy supplies from "unreliable partners", according to TASS.

The BRICS countries are Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey

