Russia watching fuel prices to ensure they do not rise above inflation -TASS

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Files

MOSCOW, June 16 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on Wednesday said the government was following developments in fuel prices at petrol stations to make sure they do not rise above inflation, the TASS news agency reported.

Novak said Russia's energy ministry was preparing proposals aimed at stabilising the fuel market but that restrictions on diesel exports were not being considered.

