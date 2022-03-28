Russia working out method for accepting gas payments in roubles, says Kremlin

Valves are pictured at the Atamanskaya compressor station, part of Gazprom's Power Of Siberia project outside the far eastern town of Svobodny, in Amur region, Russia November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov.

March 28 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Monday said Russia was working out methods for accepting payments for its gas exports in roubles and it would take decisions in due course should European countries refuse to pay in the Russian currency.

EU leaders on Friday failed to agree on a short-term solution to the energy market crunch, exacerbated by Russia's action in Ukraine. No common position emerged on Russia's demand last week that "unfriendly" countries must use roubles to pay for its gas. read more

"We are not going to supply gas for free, this is clear," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call. "In our situation, this is hardly possible and appropriate to engage in charity (with European customers)."

The Russian central bank, the government and Gazprom (GAZP.MM), which accounts for 40% of European gas imports, should present their proposals for rouble gas payments to President Vladimir Putin by March 31.

Reporting by Reuters Editing by Robert Birsel

