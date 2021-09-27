Russian anti-monopoly body asks Gazprom to boost domestic gas sales

Gazprom logos are on display at Bovanenkovo gas field on the Arctic Yamal peninsula, Russia May 21, 2019. Picture taken May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Files

MOSCOW, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) said on Monday it has recommended energy giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) sell more gas via a domestic exchange to make up for shortages and tackle price rises.

Gazprom has struggled to produce enough gas to meet demand following a fire at its processing facilities in Urengoy in the Arctic last month.

That has also meant it has not been able to boost gas exports to Europe, where prices have soared.

FAS said that due to a decline in natural gas supplies in August, "uncovered" domestic gas demand amounted to 1.1 billion cubic metres (bcm).

It said Gazprom has suspended gas sales on the domestic exchange since Aug. 9.

According to FAS, Gazprom's sales at the domestic exchange rose last year to 12.1 bcm from 11 bcm in 2019. In January - August 2021 it reached 3.6 bcm.

