Russian crude helps PKN Orlen boost refining profit five fold

WARSAW, April 4 (Reuters) - PKN Orlen's (PKN.WA) profit from refining oil surged to 39.3 USD/barrel in March, a five-fold increase from February as discount between prices of Russian oil vis a vis Brent crude jumped amid the war in Ukraine.

The Polish refiner said on Monday its refining margin rose to 10.8 USD/barrel in March from 2.7 in February, while Brent/Urals differential increased to 28.5 USD/barrel from 5 USD/barrel in February as buyers started shunning Russian oil. The sum of the two components is key for profits from refining operations.

Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but the European Union remains divided. Some countries, such as Hungary, oppose any bans. read more

"Tensions on the fuel market caused by the war in Ukraine and dropping or limiting purchases of Russian oil and fuel imported from Russia, drove product margins to extreme highs on many products," said Kamil Kliszcz, head of research at BM mBank brokerage.

"On the other hand, the discount on Russian oil is also high, because this oil needs buyers and has to tempt them with bigger discounts," he added.

He noted that Orlen was executing such a discount on the Russian oil it is still buying, which amounted to an additional margin for the company, but did not apply to its whole throughput.

Poland's top refiner said in March that Russian crude accounts for some 50% of oil it refines and declared that it has not been buying Russian oil on spot markets since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

PKN Orlen Chief Executive Daniel Obajtek was quoted by local media on Monday as saying that "today 70% of oil refined in PKN Orlen's refiners came outside of Russia". PKN Orlen representatives were not immediately available for comment.

PKN Orlen has two long-term supply agreements with Russian oil suppliers.

Last year, PKN Orlen scaled down its long-term contract with Rosneft to 3.6 million tons of oil per year. The agreement expires at the end of this year. Another contract, with Tatneft, ends in 2024.

Last week, Polish Premier Mateusz Morawiecki declared Poland would stop using Russian oil by the end of 2022. PKN Orlen last year refined 29.9 million tons of oil.

Reporting by Marek Strzelecki and Karol Badohal, additional reporting by Anna Koper, editing by Ed Osmond

