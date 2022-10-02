Russian Deputy PM says it's possible to restore Nord Stream pipelines - TASS

Companies Gazprom PAO Follow















MOSCOW, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday that it was technically possible to restore ruptured offshore infrastructure of Nord Streams pipelines, TASS news agency reported.

"There have never been such incidents. Of course, there are technical possibilities to restore the infrastructure, it takes time and appropriate funds. I am sure that appropriate possibilities will be found," he said.

