Russian gas deliveries to Europe via main routes remain steady

June 10 (Reuters) - Russian gas delivery to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea and through Ukraine remained stable on Friday morning, while eastbound flows rose along the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany, operator data showed.

Flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 were at 62,085,568 kWh/h on Friday morning, similar to levels above 61,000,000 kWh/h seen over most of Thursday.

Nominations for flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 37 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, little changed from Thursday, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.

Russian producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said its supply to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen holding steady at 41.9 mcm, unchanged from the previous day.

Eastbound gas flows through Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany rose in line with nominations.

Physical exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border were at 3,473,701 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) on Friday, up from levels over 2,820,000 kWh/h for most of Thursday, Gascade data showed.

Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by Jason Neely

