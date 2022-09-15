Russian gas exports to EU will fall by 50 bcm this year -Ifx cites Deputy PM

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Summary

Summary Companies This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that Russian gas exports to the European Union will decline by 50 billion cubic metres (bcm) this year, Interfax news agency reported.

Last year, Russian gas exports to the EU totalled around 150 bcm.

Russian energy supplies to Europe have significantly declined this year amid a stand-off and sweeping Western sanctions against Russia following the start of what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Russia supplied around 40% of the EU's gas before it sent troops to Ukraine. That share has plummeted to 9%, as Moscow has cut supplies to Europe, blaming the decline on technical issues caused by Western sanctions.

Earlier on Thursday Gazprom said its natural gas exports to non-CIS countries were down 38.8% to 84.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) from Jan. 1 to Sept. 15 compared with the same period last year. read more

Europe is considering placing price caps on Russian gas as a way of stemming skyrocketing energy prices and punishing Moscow for its actions in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that Russia will stop exporting its energy if such restrictions are imposed.

A senior manager at Gazprom said earlier on Thursday there was no alternative to Russian gas for Europe.

"There is not a country which is able to supply resources comparable to resources of fields in Siberia and Yamal peninsula," Oleg Aksyutin, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Gazprom, told a conference.

