Russian gas flows to EU via Ukraine remain stable, Nord Stream stays shut

Warning signs are pictured in front of the gas compressor station, a part of Polish section of the Yamal pipeline that links Russia with western Europe which is owned by a joint venture of Gazprom and PGNiG but it is operated by Poland's state-owned gas transmission company Gaz-System, in Gabinek near Wloclawek, Poland May 23, 2022. The signs read: "Attention! Explosion risk. Zone 2" and "Natural gas. Keep fire away." REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

Summary

Summary Companies Nord Stream 1 halted since Aug 31

Nominations via Ukraine steady at about 36.7 mcm

Yamal-Europe in reverse mode, volumes at low levels

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Flows of Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine were stable on Tuesday morning, while the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany remained shut and eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany continued at low levels.

Russian flows of gas via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany, remained at zero on Tuesday after Russia scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume flows following maintenance.

The pipeline historically supplied about a third of the gas exported by Russia to Europe but was running at only 20% of capacity before the outage last week.

Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine remained steady.

Nominations for Russian gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were about 36.7 million cubic metres (mcm) per day for Tuesday, little changed from the previous day, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.

Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said on Tuesday that it will ship 42.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point, in line with the previous day. read more

Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany at the Mallnow metering point on the German border were at 551,464 kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h) between 0800 and 0900 CET on Tuesday, data from operator Gascade showed.

Eastward flows have stopped and resumed several times since the start of September.

Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by Jason Neely

