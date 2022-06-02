Russian gas flows to Europe ease slightly

A 3D printed Natural Gas Pipes are placed on displayed EU and Russian flags in this illustration taken, January 31, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

June 2 (Reuters) - Russian gas flows to Europe dipped slightly on Thursday morning, with reverse flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline also easing, all in line with customer requests, operator data showed.

Physical flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea were in line with nominations and stood at 72,373,112 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h), down slightly from around 73,000,000 kWh/h over the previous 24 hours but in line with customer requests.

Nominations for flows of Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were little changed at 36.7 million cubic metres (mcm) per day versus 36.8 mcm on Wednesday, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.

Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 41.81 mcm versus 41.2 mcm on Wednesday.

An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Germany to Poland fell but were in line with nominations, or requests, for gas.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border with Poland stood at 2,670,784 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h), down from around 3,400,000 kWh/h on Wednesday, data showed.

Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; editing by Jason Neely

