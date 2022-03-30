Russian gas flows to Europe remain steady

Pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 1' gas pipeline are pictured in Lubmin, Germany, March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

March 30 (Reuters) - Russian gas deliveries to Europe on three key pipeline routes were broadly steady on Wednesday morning, with only a slight dip seen in deliveries through Nord Stream 1, operator data showed.

Flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea were at 70,987,742 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) on Wednesday morning, slightly down from levels of around 73,400,00 over the previous 24 hours.

However, the current drop is in line with nominations, which suggest a rebound later on Wednesday morning.

Eastbound flows into Poland from Germany along the Yamal-Europe pipeline stopped on Tuesday and physical flows at the Mallnow border point remain at zero, data from operator Gascade showed.

Meanwhile, Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) has also booked westbound transit capacity at Mallnow for a second day.

The usually westbound pipeline reversed on March 15 as nominations to ship gas into Germany fell to zero, while Polish customers bought gas from Germany. read more

Nominations for flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were at 882,416 megawatt hours (MWh) per day on Wednesday, unchanged day on day, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed.

Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo, Editing by Louise Heavens

