Russian gas flows to Germany via Yamal-Europe stop, Gascade data shows

A worker checks pipes at a gas compressor station on the Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh, some 130 km (81 miles) southwest of Minsk December 29, 2006.REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/File Photo

MOSCOW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Russian gas flows to Germany via the Yamal-Europe pipeline stopped on Tuesday morning, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

The flows via the pipeline, a major route for Russian gas to Europe, have stopped after falling from Saturday. Gazprom , the Russian gas export monopoly, has not booked capacity for exports via the Yamal pipeline for Tuesday.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

