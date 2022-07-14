Russian gas flows through Ukraine and eastbound Yamal flows steady

A worker climbs a cylinder at a gas compressor station at the Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh, southwest of Minsk December 29, 2006. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Nominations for Russian gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were steady on Thursday, while flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline remained shut due to maintenance.

Nominations stood at 36.9 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, unchanged form the previous day, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.

Russian gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 41.6 million cubic metres (mcm) on Thursday, compared to 41.3 mcm a day earlier.

An application to supply gas via the Sokhranovka entry point was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany remained stable on Thursday morning, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at around 3,190,000 kWh/h versus levels around 3,300,000 kWh/h the previous day.

Physical gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany remained at zero due to annual maintenance which began on July 11, operator data showed.

Gas flows through Nord Stream 1 are expected to remain shut until the end of maintenance on July 21, but governments, markets and companies are concerned the shutdown might be extended. read more

Gazprom said on Wednesday it could not guarantee the safe operation of a critical part of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline because of doubt over the return of a turbine from Canada. read more

