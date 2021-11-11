Russian gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline continue westbound

MOSCOW, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Russian gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline continued running westbound towards Germany on Thursday, as Gazprom (GAZP.MM)refills its European storage, preliminary data from German network operator Gascade showed.

Flows into Germany at the Mallnow metering point, which lies on the Polish border, resumed late on Monday and stood at an hourly volume of 10,473,616 kilowatt hours (kWh) on Thursday morning, below average levels seen on Wednesday.

At some point on Wednesday, the hourly entry flows at the Mallnow point were as high as 15,196,614 kWh. Exit flows at Mallnow - or gas transportation into Poland from Germany - were at zero, the preliminary data showed.

On Tuesday, Gazprom said it started to refill its European gas storage - a factor which eased spot prices in the region. read more

Meanwhile, nominations for Thursday's flows of Russian gas to the west at Velke Kapusany on the Slovak-Ukraine border stood at 92.1 million cubic metres, or 999,700 megawatt hours, just off this year's highs nominated for Wednesday, website data from the Slovak transmission system operator Eustream showed.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Additional reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Lincoln Feast

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.