Russian gas price for Moldova rises 17.5% in January

The logo of Moldovagaz energy company is on display at a gas filling station in Chisinau, Moldova October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Vladislav Culiomza

CHISINAU, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Russian gas prices for Moldova rise by 17.5% in January to $646 per 1,000 cubic metres in line with current contract conditions, Vadim Cheban, head of energy firm Moldovagaz said on Monday.

Last October, Moldova and Russian gas giant Gazprom extended a contract that expired in September for five years starting from November 1. read more

Reporting by Alexander Tanas, writing by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely

