Russian gas price for Moldova rises 17.5% in January
CHISINAU, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Russian gas prices for Moldova rise by 17.5% in January to $646 per 1,000 cubic metres in line with current contract conditions, Vadim Cheban, head of energy firm Moldovagaz said on Monday.
Last October, Moldova and Russian gas giant Gazprom extended a contract that expired in September for five years starting from November 1. read more
Reporting by Alexander Tanas, writing by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely
