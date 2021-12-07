Russian gas supplies to Europe via Yamal pipeline steady

MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Russian natural gas deliveries to Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline have been largely stable in the early hours of Tuesday, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

Flows through the pipeline into Germany at the Mallnow metering point on the Polish border were at an hourly volume of more than 10,000,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) on Tuesday morning, broadly unchanged for the past two days.

The pipeline is one of the major routes for Russian gas exports to Europe.

Nominations for Tuesday's volumes at the Velke Kapusany metering point on the Slovakia-Ukraine border, another major route to Europe, were for 951,580.2 megawatt hours (MWh) or 87.5 million cubic metres, similar to levels seen from the end of last week.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Himani Sarkar

