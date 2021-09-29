Russian gas supplies via Yamal - Europe pipeline up 60% on Weds - data

MOSCOW, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Supplies of Russian gas via the Yamal - Europe pipeline have increased by around 60% on Wednesday, according to the data from grid operator Gascade.

Supplies via the pipeline, which traverses Poland, have increased to 24,117 megawatt hour per hour on Wednesday morning from 15,593 megawatt hour per hour late on Tuesday via the Mallnow entry netpoint.

It was still below the 35,800 megawatt hours per hour in previous days.

British wholesale gas prices for delivery in the winter months exceeded 200 pence per therm on Tuesday, driven by a drop in Russian gas flows and wider energy market strength.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Louise Heavens

