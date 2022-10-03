Russian gas supply halt to Italy could be fixed by this week, Eni CEO says

Companies Eni SpA Follow

ROME, Oct 3 (Reuters) - A halt to Russian gas supply to Italy that started the past weekend was due to regulatory issues, the chief executive of Italy's Eni (ENI.MI) said on Monday, adding he was confident the problem could be fixed by this week.

The stop through the Tarvisio entry point "has absolutely nothing to do with geopolitical factors. It is due to the fact that Gazprom (GAZP.MM) would have to pay a monetary guarantee for the transport of gas from Austria to Italy that was not there before", Claudio Descalzi said.

The guarantee amounts to 20 million euros ($19.6 million), Descalzi said, noting that the daily gas flows through the entry point totaled 20 million metric cubes, equal to 10% of all imports to Italy.

Eni, the biggest importer of Russian gas in Italy, had flagged that Russian gas supplies normally coming via Austria would be at zero for the weekend as well as for Monday, with Gazprom blaming the disruption on regulatory changes in Austria. read more

Earlier on Monday, the Italian energy group said it was in talks with both Gazprom and Austria's Gas Connect Austria (GCA) to explore potential options to unblock gas supplies, a spokesman said. read more

($1 = 1.0226 euros)

