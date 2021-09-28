Skip to main content

Energy

Russian gas supply via Yamal-Europe pipeline fall by more than half on Tues

1 minute read

MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Russian gas supplies via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline on Tuesday fell by more than half from Monday, according to the data from grid operator Gascade.

Supplies have dropped to 15,021 megawatt hour per hour on Tuesday morning from 35,131 megawatt hour per hour on Monday via the Mallnow entry netpoint.

The Interfax news agency said this is almost in line with the capacity that Russian energy giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) has booked at the Polish portion of the pipeline for October, which is 1.3 million cubic metres of gas per day.

A gas transit deal between Russia and Poland expired last year. The transit pipeline capacity at the route has been auctioned off since then.

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy and Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow and Nora Buli in Oslo; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 5:51 AM UTC

APPEC Lack of investment, more demand to drive oil price volatility -industry execs

A lack of investment in new oil and gas supplies, amid a shift in focus to cleaner fuels, is likely to drive price volatility in the next decade as demand for traditional energy sources grows, senior industry executives said.

Energy
Oil climbs for sixth day on supply concerns, Brent tops $80
Energy
China provincial governor urges more coal imports to resolve power shortages
Energy
TotalEnergies, China Three Gorges to form electric mobility venture in China
Energy
Britain puts military on standby as panic buying leaves pumps dry