Russian gas supply via Yamal-Europe pipeline fall by more than half on Tues

MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Russian gas supplies via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline on Tuesday fell by more than half from Monday, according to the data from grid operator Gascade.

Supplies have dropped to 15,021 megawatt hour per hour on Tuesday morning from 35,131 megawatt hour per hour on Monday via the Mallnow entry netpoint.

The Interfax news agency said this is almost in line with the capacity that Russian energy giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) has booked at the Polish portion of the pipeline for October, which is 1.3 million cubic metres of gas per day.

A gas transit deal between Russia and Poland expired last year. The transit pipeline capacity at the route has been auctioned off since then.

