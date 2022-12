Dec 12 (Reuters) - Russia could provide up to 225 billion roubles ($3.6 billion) in state funds to power company Rosseti to cover a deficit in the firm's investment programme, Russia's deputy energy minister said on Monday.

The additional funds could come from the Russian government's annual budget or as loans from the sovereign wealth fund.

($1 = 62.72 roubles)

Reporting by Reuters











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.