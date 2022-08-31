Russia halts Nord Stream flows, Yamal-Europe eastbound volumes up

Pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 1' gas pipeline are pictured in Lubmin, Germany, March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Companies Gazprom PAO Follow

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Russian flows of gas via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Europe fell to zero on Wednesday, while eastbound flows from Germany to Poland through the Yamal-Europe pipeline rose after a dip earlier in the day, data from operator Gascade showed.

Earlier on Wednesday Russian gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) halted supply to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline for a maintenance outage which Gazprom says will run until 0100 GMT on Sept. 3.

Data from the pipeline operator's website showed flows at zero on Wednesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Meanwhile, on the Yamal-Europe Pipeline exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 2,034,236 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) between 0700 and 0800 CET (0500 and 0600 GMT), up from about 737,012 kWh/h two hours earlier, data showed.

The flows were around 1,700,000 kWh/h on Tuesday.

Gazprom said it will send 42.1 million cubic metres (mcm) of natural gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point on Wednesday versus 42.2 mcm sent on Tuesday.

An application to supply gas via another route through Ukraine, the Sokhranovka entry point, was again rejected, Gazprom said.

Nominations for Russian gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were about 36.9 mcm per day, almost unchanged from the previous day, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.