Energy
Russian lawmaker says Nord Stream 2 may start gas exports in January
1 minute read
MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Pavel Zavalny, the head of the energy committee in Russia's lower house of parliament, said on Friday that first gas may start flowing via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany as soon as in January.
Germany's energy regulator said on Thursday full certification of the pipeline would not come in the first half of 2022. read more
Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.