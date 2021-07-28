Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russian LNG producer Novatek's Q2 profit more than doubles

Participants walk past the stand of Novatek company during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW, July 28 (Reuters) - Novatek's (NVTK.MM) second-quarter net profit more than doubled to 99.3 billion roubles ($1.35 billion), Russia's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer said on Wednesday citing a recovery in oil and gas prices and output volumes.

Novatek reported a 129% jump in normalised earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, including joint ventures, to 163.2 billion roubles.

Revenue rose 83.7% to 264.5 billion roubles.

($1 = 73.4950 roubles)

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely

