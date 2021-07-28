Energy
Russian LNG producer Novatek's Q2 profit more than doubles
MOSCOW, July 28 (Reuters) - Novatek's (NVTK.MM) second-quarter net profit more than doubled to 99.3 billion roubles ($1.35 billion), Russia's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer said on Wednesday citing a recovery in oil and gas prices and output volumes.
Novatek reported a 129% jump in normalised earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, including joint ventures, to 163.2 billion roubles.
Revenue rose 83.7% to 264.5 billion roubles.
($1 = 73.4950 roubles)
