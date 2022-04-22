Russian miner Petropavlovsk applies for export licence amid struggle to sell gold

April 22 (Reuters) - Petropavlovsk (POG.L) said on Friday it applied for a new export licence after the Russian miner was prohibited by sanctions from selling gold to Gazprombank (GZPRI.MM).

The miner said it continues to explore options for sale of its gold, including to other potential buyers, even as it cut its annual total gold production outlook, hurt by supply chain disruptions to output from third-party concentrate.

